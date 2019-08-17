As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Position by $2.05 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Position in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 16,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 525,733 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.76M, up from 509,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 132,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 219,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 86,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 420,818 shares traded or 65.27% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 31,936 shares to 619,339 shares, valued at $87.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Modine Innovation Tour Travels to Toronto – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Mobility Service and Motorola 5G smartphone are here – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modine Manufacturing Company 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.