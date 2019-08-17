As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $606,336; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Patten & Patten Decreased Its Position by $386,193 as Market Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 51,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.61 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

