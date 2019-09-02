As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Haverford Financial Services Lowered by $304,512 Its Stake; As Nordson (NDSN) Share Value Declined, Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 56,547 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 71,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 139,430 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 139,322 shares to 629,061 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 53,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $102.50 million for 18.68 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares to 24,259 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).