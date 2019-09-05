As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Holding; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position by $3.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 141,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 245,847 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 387,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.78 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,955 shares to 92,134 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.13M for 23.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 13,262 shares to 15,147 shares, valued at $41.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.