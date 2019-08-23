As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped Holding; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 1.46M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 2.08M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – KELLY CONFIRMS THAT TUESDAY’S INCIDENT WAS THE FIRST IN-FLIGHT FATALITY IN CARRIER’S HISTORY; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,875 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny invested in 3,275 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Edgemoor Advsr has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 34,316 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 48,592 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca invested in 0.04% or 1,634 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 61,217 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y has invested 2.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Family Capital reported 39,686 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 729,370 shares stake. L S accumulated 4,822 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp has 0.89% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 56,294 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0.13% or 2.21 million shares. Oakworth stated it has 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,530 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $647.24M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.