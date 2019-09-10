As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Capital International Investors Has Raised Holding; As Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) Share Price Rose, Boston Advisors Raised by $1.63 Million Its Position

Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6.61 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852.27M, up from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 23,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 90,577 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 66,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 545,916 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 108,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of The West invested in 0.07% or 8,700 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc invested 2.76% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0.04% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 54,106 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 139 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 66,732 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,504 shares. Boston Advsrs stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Hillsdale Investment Management accumulated 7,510 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Northern Corp holds 385,772 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.02% or 481,900 shares.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Barry Rucks and Matt Silverhardt – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 196% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Suffolk Federal Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Research Publishes Midyear Outlook 2019 Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 88,881 shares to 147,594 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,353 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 26,348 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $153.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 503,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Cia Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,901 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 2.61M shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Com has 125,153 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 34,956 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regent Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 7,770 shares. Ballentine Limited invested in 0.05% or 7,343 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,516 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.24% or 2,451 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Troy Asset Management holds 12,000 shares.