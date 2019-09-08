As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Rose While Hmi Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,765 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 660,839 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,542 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited holds 3.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,724 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp stated it has 181,379 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited holds 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,998 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 2.39% or 1.55 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 273,709 shares. Ima Wealth owns 25,736 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Foundation holds 1.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 151,389 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lynch & Assocs In reported 26,843 shares. 10 reported 18,188 shares stake.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,125 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

