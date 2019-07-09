As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Rose, Truenorth Has Lifted Its Stake; Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) Stake Upped by Zebra Capital Management Llc

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 1.20 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 7,377 shares as the company's stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,736 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 18,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc reported 0.15% stake. Wealthquest reported 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 415,383 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 13,778 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sky Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.76% or 58,320 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,024 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Limited. Carnegie Asset Mgmt reported 50,930 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22.30M shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.34% or 12,232 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 0.27% stake. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 38,913 shares. Ingalls Snyder holds 0.69% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 113,027 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,873 shares to 68 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,346 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,948 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 333,624 are held by Gru Inc. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 234,837 shares. Maverick Ltd stated it has 37,240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De owns 1.31 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 17,261 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 29,016 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 109,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 52,131 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 82,473 shares. 39,741 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 35,850 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 7,845 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Foster And Motley invested in 19,430 shares or 0.19% of the stock.