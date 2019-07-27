As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Rose, Colony Group Has Increased Its Position by $2.70 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Cut Huntsman (HUN) Holding as Market Value Declined

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 76.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 514,863 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.77 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 21,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 16,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.58 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

