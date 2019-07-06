As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Rose, Apriem Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Upped Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $2.22 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares to 22,579 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,196 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Orlando Bets Big Again on Harry Potter – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $47 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21 million was made by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

