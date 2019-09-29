As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Third Point Trimmed Holding by $62.40 Million; Antero Res (AR) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 10841.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 433,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 437,655 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.89M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.20M, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $272.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Tru stated it has 30,257 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Forbes J M Llp invested in 0.3% or 12,062 shares. M Securities accumulated 51,624 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,310 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 3,410 shares. Horizon Lc accumulated 0.02% or 4,961 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Company has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Com Il stated it has 9,105 shares. Private Com Na has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.46% or 115,653 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 10,461 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 105,435 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,769 shares to 197,161 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,395 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can This Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stock Turn Things Around in Q1? – The Motley Fool” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources’ Case For The Number One Position In Your Equity Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 3.57 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mountain Lake Invest Limited Liability accumulated 1.55M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Barclays Plc reported 1.25 million shares. Chilton Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 18,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 495,980 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 100 shares. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,866 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 21,729 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Utah Retirement System reported 48,990 shares. Regents Of The University Of California owns 67,550 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.