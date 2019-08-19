As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Increased Its Position in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) by $17.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 24 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 815,600 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 513.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 600,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.68 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 87,146 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 143,895 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 846,540 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 109,696 shares. 2.47M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 26,100 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated invested in 5,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westwood Holding Grp Inc Inc reported 791,860 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 36,852 shares. 20,655 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.73% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 4.84 million shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 8,160 shares. 533,270 are held by Davis Selected Advisers.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 4,400 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 62,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,327 shares to 6,867 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 0.27% or 68,206 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Int Ltd Ca reported 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.44% or 35,439 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 18,525 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Prtnrs has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dearborn Partners Ltd Llc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability reported 14,024 shares. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 8,105 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability holds 2,823 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 2,524 shares. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 4,247 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).