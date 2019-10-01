As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Lowered Its Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder South State Has Lowered Position by $742,884 as Stock Value Rose

South State Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 7,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 34,894 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, down from 42,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 13,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,624 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 65,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Will Continue Rewarding Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strike looms at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 115,877 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 19,885 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel invested in 0.01% or 5,021 shares. Legacy Private Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,461 shares. Moreover, Wisconsin Cap Management Lc has 1.57% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 59,782 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,697 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 91,738 shares. Bailard Inc owns 15,442 shares. 14,566 were reported by National Asset Mgmt. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,848 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc invested in 0.13% or 38,099 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Point Tru And Financial N A invested in 3,150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil owns 8,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com invested in 361,342 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 32,697 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,338 are held by Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 7,895 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,386 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 8.21 million shares. First Corp In reported 4,934 shares. White Pine Limited Com reported 6,385 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 14,594 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Eagle Advsr Ltd reported 1,948 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 580,736 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 604 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.98 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.