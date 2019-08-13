As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Cut Its Stake; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Tesla (TSLA) Position by $44.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $234.92. About 3.73M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – China Hands Olive Branch to Tesla, VW, Ending Ownership Limits; 01/04/2018 – NTSB `UNHAPPY’ TESLA DISCLOSED FATAL-CRASH DETAILS: SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 20/05/2018 – Slashdot: Tesla Releases Some of Its Software To Comply With Open-Source Licenses (sfconservancy.org); 14/05/2018 – Tesla Considered Adding Eye Tracking and Steering-Wheel Sensors to Autopilot System; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Urges Workers to Prove `Haters’ Wrong (Video); 24/04/2018 – Irvine Company Completes World’s First Collection of Hybrid Electric Buildings; 21 High-Rises Outfitted with Tesla Energy Batteries; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Recalls Early Model S Cars to Retrofit Power-Steering Part; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Projects End to Cash-Burning Era as Model 3 Gains Traction; 22/05/2018 – Tesla Soups Up Model 3s As Base-Price Buyers Wait

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc analyzed 2,476 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 1.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

