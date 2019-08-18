As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Upped Its Position by $30.85 Million; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Value Declined While Ancora Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 62,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 218,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 156,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 251,500 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Financial Ltd Llc holds 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 86,124 shares. The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 69,230 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,439 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vantage Inv Limited Liability has 68,662 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated owns 45,172 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 18,861 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 90,872 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 2.89% or 61,524 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 39,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 430,812 shares. Twin Mngmt reported 101,760 shares. Community Ser Gp Ltd invested in 1,714 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Estimated Number of Shares for Stock Portion of the Special Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Awaits SBA Communications (SBAC) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Payment of Special Dividend Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.