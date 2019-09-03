As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Mackay Shields Lifted Position by $1.36 Million; Lagoda Investment Management LP Increased Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) Position

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 51,926 shares traded. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 137.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 137.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Pricing of $8.4M Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 10,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 247,451 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 236,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.46M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold VNRX shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 93,211 shares to 57,171 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 25,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,187 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).