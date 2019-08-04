As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Its Position; Wisconsin Capital Management Increases Stake in Stryker (SYK)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 1.10 million shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 37,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 534,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87 million, up from 496,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,325 shares to 34,335 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,602 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.87 million activity. Doliveux Roch also bought $8,726 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was made by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6.