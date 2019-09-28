As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Hamel Associates Decreased Holding; Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosted Holding in Cree Com (CREE) as Share Price Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cree Inc Com (CREE) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 31,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 65,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 34,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23,082 shares to 9,995 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,082 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.