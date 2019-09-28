As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lifted Stake; As Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Shares Declined, James Investment Research Lowered by $380,295 Its Holding

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 4,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 2,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 7,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 453,173 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.88M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Year (TLT) by 24,659 shares to 133,402 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Shor Term Natl Muni Bo (SUB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

