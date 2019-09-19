As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Financial Architects Upped Position; Grisanti Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 449.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,571 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 1.34M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 76,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 264,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, up from 188,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 12.47 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc reported 6,645 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,750 shares. Boltwood Capital has invested 1.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Trustco National Bank Corp N Y invested in 2.68% or 18,385 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 19,747 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Liability has 5.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Columbia Asset invested in 11,181 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability reported 2,823 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cna Financial Corporation reported 24,300 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,592 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 12,010 shares stake. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bailard stated it has 10,768 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stone Run Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38.29M were reported by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. 280,053 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr. 11,544 are held by Wright. Notis accumulated 5,000 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.77M shares. Citizens Northern Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,828 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 5,986 shares. Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 9.32% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 409.80 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 601,342 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.66% or 254,992 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 135,953 shares. 14,825 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com. Torray Ltd Liability has 1.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).