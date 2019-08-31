As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Raised Holding by $575,488; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) as Market Valuation Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 5,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 6,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68 million shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 116,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 112,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. On Friday, August 2 HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 4,995 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bares Cap holds 105,650 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity Research owns 148,061 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.68% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 6,063 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 1,171 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 2,654 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 17,423 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 13 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 90,252 shares. The New York-based Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 30,378 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 17 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 68,582 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $89.72M for 40.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,128 shares to 7,003 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Str (MINT) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares to 11,454 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,621 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3.58 million shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.16% or 5,577 shares. 2,698 were accumulated by Argi Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 103,123 shares. California-based Capital World Investors has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lmr Llp holds 7,761 shares. Cap Intll Investors invested in 0.37% or 6.61 million shares. City Co has invested 1.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hallmark Capital Inc owns 5,412 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eqis Management holds 0.17% or 16,440 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Co Ca holds 2.34% or 43,266 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Motco has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt invested in 44,132 shares.