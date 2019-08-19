As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Has Cut Position by $381,824; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.15 Million; Stock Value Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.3. About 19.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.63. About 1.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 775,983 shares to 14,017 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

