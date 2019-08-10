As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Allen Investment Management Has Increased Its Position; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, One Capital Management Cut Holding

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 124,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 143,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 293.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 60,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 80,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 20,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 18,725 shares to 294,340 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 152,000 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 29,068 shares. North American Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,099 shares. 95,082 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bouchey Grp Limited owns 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,126 shares. Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 367,123 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.12% or 89,026 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 567,505 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.28% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.59% or 251,895 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 676,987 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.