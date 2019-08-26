As United Technologies Cp (UTX) Share Value Declined, Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Position by $378,624; As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Sky Investment Group Increased Position

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Cp (UTX) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 2,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.96. About 778,748 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $156.58. About 905,617 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 43,275 shares. Epoch Investment Incorporated invested in 1.15% or 2.04 million shares. Page Arthur B reported 17,275 shares stake. Prescott Gru Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,977 shares. 7,357 were accumulated by Fruth Invest. 8,578 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 306,848 shares stake. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 1.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 45,172 shares. Jnba Advsrs owns 1,060 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc has 62,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 170,539 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $82.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,050 were reported by Aviance Prtn Limited Company. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 78,611 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,337 are owned by New England Mngmt. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt reported 81,425 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First State Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,889 shares. Montgomery Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 590 shares. Northeast owns 188,668 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,889 shares stake. Chase Counsel invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 33,088 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 75,000 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc accumulated 61,411 shares or 0.79% of the stock.