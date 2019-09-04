As United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Valuation Declined, Advisor Partners Has Decreased Position; Carnival Plc (CUK) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Increased Holding by $307,181

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 25,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 420,351 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17,165 shares to 72,642 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 51,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.