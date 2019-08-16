As United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Markston International Increased Its Stake; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 9.66 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside

Markston International Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 83,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 80,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 3.93 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M. Shares for $218,924 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 29,811 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 254,882 shares stake. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 129,571 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As invested in 6.23% or 2.47 million shares. Bruni J V Com Com owns 1.20M shares. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 0% or 20,000 shares. Tcw invested in 0.01% or 55,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,040 shares. Snow Lp reported 2.85 million shares stake. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 1.53% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.44M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 20,605 shares stake. Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 1,200 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 5,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

