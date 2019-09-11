As United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $26.97 Million; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $8.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 210,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.58 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 2.80 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 87.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 120,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 16,496 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 136,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 1.97M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.38 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

