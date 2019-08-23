As United Technologies Com (UTX) Valuation Declined, Holder First Merchants Has Trimmed Position; Davidson D A & Company Cut V F (VFC) Position by $1.56 Million; Share Price Declined

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 18,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 420,515 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24 million, down from 438,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $81.01 lastly. It is down 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VF Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.70 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 33,152 shares to 355,103 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Community Bancorp Of Raymore invested in 3,670 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Com reported 2.55% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,828 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Daiwa Secs Inc invested in 12,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt stated it has 5,550 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Paragon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 466 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 121,646 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 694 shares. Leisure accumulated 9,223 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 10,580 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. California-based Kcm Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 7,155 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb & T Corporation Com (NYSE:BBT) by 6,907 shares to 104,373 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation Com (NYSE:APH) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.