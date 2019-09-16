As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Holding; Landscape Capital Management Cut Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Shares Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 94.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 3,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 745,920 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 69.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 7,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 3,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 613,497 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,789 are held by Trustmark State Bank Trust Department. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Incorporated has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,495 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 80,000 shares. 47 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 262,549 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 41,067 shares. Citigroup holds 0.13% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Co invested in 2,234 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Ocean Lc has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 239 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,058 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roosevelt Group Incorporated holds 2,900 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd reported 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Verity & Verity Ltd reported 2.26% stake. Security Trust Company owns 30,257 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 105,699 shares to 14,736 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,758 shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Synovus Finance invested in 142,770 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Colonial Advisors holds 56,292 shares. Brinker owns 0.26% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 62,592 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc owns 20,725 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Advisers Llc reported 40,165 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt has 499,106 shares. King Wealth holds 3,392 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Company invested in 18,266 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 78,772 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 667,981 shares. Beese Fulmer Inc owns 2,050 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 25,932 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd accumulated 1.10M shares.

