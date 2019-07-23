As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Rose, First Merchants Decreased Its Stake by $576,768; As B2gold (BTG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 5.93 million shares traded or 25.75% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 7.58M shares traded or 116.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX)

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares to 636,153 shares, valued at $22.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2018, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Gold Production & Revenue for Q1 2019; Quarterly Gold Production of 231000 oz, 6% Above Budget; Well on Track to Meet Guidance of 935000-975000 oz of Gold Production – Junior Mining Network” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “B2Gold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Junior Mining Network” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Gold will keep rising â€” here are 13 ways to profit from the rally – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.58 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX) by 3,295 shares to 7,715 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Adr (NYSE:ACN) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN).

