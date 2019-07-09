As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Upped Position; Burney Co Has Lowered Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding by $381,152

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 28,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,985 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.62M, up from 356,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018

Burney Co decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 8,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,856 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 64,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 3.12 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,672 shares to 197,552 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.46M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 41,859 shares to 60,162 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 14,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was made by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

