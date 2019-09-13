As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Price Declined, United American Securities Lowered Position; Tributary Capital Management Has Upped Granite Construction (GVA) Holding by $3.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 70,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 523,655 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.23M, up from 452,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 367,340 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 20,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 46,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 2.08 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 32,697 shares. Fil Limited owns 19,155 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Limited Liability Com has 0.8% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 878,034 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 54,018 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com has 11,350 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,663 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 19,001 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,991 shares. Portland Advsr Ltd, a Maine-based fund reported 1,851 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.15% or 9,316 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,100 shares. 8,075 are owned by Old Point Trust N A. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,322 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. Jigisha Desai bought $27,050 worth of stock. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Class Action Alert – NGHC, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Stockhouse” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EGBN JE GVA VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Deadline: October 15, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GVA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Auto Pts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 6,800 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 50,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,706 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,854 are owned by Personal Cap Advsrs Corp. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1.78% or 523,655 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru reported 14,213 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 78 shares. 21,569 were accumulated by Zeke Limited Liability Company. 12,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Wynnefield stated it has 3.84% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.04% or 1.23 million shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 4,453 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma holds 245,483 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 314,848 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 3,824 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 40,570 shares.