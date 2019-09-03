As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Price Declined, First Merchants Decreased Its Stake by $576,768; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Valuation Declined, Holder Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80 million market cap company. It closed at $2.25 lastly. It is down 34.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 137,298 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiemann Advsr Limited Com has invested 1.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 12,345 shares stake. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Arizona-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Oakwood Limited Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 43,266 shares. Hudson Valley Adv accumulated 5,934 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Woodstock Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,342 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Southeastern Asset Management Tn invested 4.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 151,630 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,609 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough invested in 1.41% or 78,347 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 41,947 shares to 144,809 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 19,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation Com (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huttig Building Products down 5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “High Beta, Momentum ETFs & Stocks to Trade in a Market Rally – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L bought $11,550 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 505,178 shares. 5,500 are held by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Geode Lc reported 113,703 shares stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 73,980 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Private Advisor Gru Lc invested in 20,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Ltd Liability owns 40,236 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 78,237 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 96 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 25 shares. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.11% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 20,163 shares. Teton stated it has 755,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 575,925 shares.