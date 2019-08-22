As United Technologies Com (UTX) Share Value Declined, First Merchants Has Decreased Its Stake by $576,768; Immersion (IMMR) Stock Declined While Cooper Creek Partners Management Boosted by $1.37 Million Its Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 362,652 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 4,796 shares to 32,299 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 15,329 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Eck Associate has 252,977 shares. Tennessee-based Aldebaran has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington holds 0.13% or 17,154 shares. Round Table Svcs owns 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,976 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 4.71M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 12,481 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest owns 58,892 shares. Hyman Charles D has 1.85% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 139,642 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com accumulated 112,143 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 61,484 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.04% or 33,468 shares. Parsec Financial Management Inc reported 1.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. Raging Capital Management – LLC bought $100,213 worth of stock.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares to 111,669 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 82,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,049 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).