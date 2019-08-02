As United Technologies Com (UTX) Share Value Declined, First Merchants Has Cut Stake by $576,768; Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Lifted Stake by $2.74 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.31. About 2.99M shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 2.87 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 160,680 shares. 139,642 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Wagner Bowman Corp has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,889 shares. Foundation Res reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Starr International Inc invested in 1.54% or 30,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 922,612 shares. Wellington Shields & Comm Lc reported 0.4% stake. Benin Management Corp owns 15,477 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 56,294 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 34,072 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd invested 1.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 1,786 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 19,258 shares to 100,099 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (NYSE:SJM) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were bought by Inglis John C.

