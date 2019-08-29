As United States Stl New (X) Valuation Declined, Msdc Management LP Has Decreased Position; Edge Wealth Management Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.69 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 6.46M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Use Cash on Hand, Note Offer Proceeds to Fund Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs

