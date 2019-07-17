As United States Stl New (X) Stock Value Declined, Corecommodity Management Boosted Stake by $1.33 Million; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding Maintained by Agf Investments America Inc

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 2.54M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 290.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 69,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,920 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 24,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 9.12 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,761 shares to 56,103 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).