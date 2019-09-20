As United States Stl New (X) Stock Price Declined, Capital Innovations Trimmed Its Stake by $1.06 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Mackenzie Financial Decreased Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 94,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, down from 99,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 1.21 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 44.23 million shares traded or 270.98% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP) by 80,923 shares to 83,833 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $733.76 million for 14.88 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 693,648 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $82.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.