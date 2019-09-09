As United States Stl New (X) Share Price Declined, Msdc Management LP Lowered by $1.22 Million Its Stake; Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $4.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 207,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, up from 183,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $199.11. About 761,737 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 11.09M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 648,232 shares to 524,669 shares, valued at $92.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 17,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,713 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn reported 23,357 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.10M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 2,845 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,284 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.62% or 352,815 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.98 million shares. Tt holds 1.04% or 56,076 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability stated it has 13,068 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com reported 10,125 shares stake. Bluestein R H owns 6,350 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Putnam Investments Ltd Com reported 187,458 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Invesco owns 1.90 million shares.

