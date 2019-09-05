As United States Stl New (X) Share Price Declined, Msdc Management LP Cut Holding by $1.22 Million; Jag Capital Management Boosted Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $17.23 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 5.81 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 5.36 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares to 119,216 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,755 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.85% or 300,856 shares. Paragon reported 5,123 shares. Capital Advsrs Ok accumulated 0.74% or 174,746 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 100,439 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Central Natl Bank And Trust Communication invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability owns 15,309 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 73.34M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.6% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 70,243 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 7,030 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.41% or 355,104 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 46,003 shares. 11,500 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Soroban Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.8% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).