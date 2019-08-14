As United States Stl New (X) Share Price Declined, Holder Msdc Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.22 Million; Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 47,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 345,619 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 393,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 474,360 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 8.71 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 23,110 shares to 569,732 shares, valued at $51.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 94,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

