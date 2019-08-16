As United States Stl New (X) Market Valuation Declined, Msdc Management LP Decreased Stake by $1.22 Million; As Yelp (YELP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $23.27 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 3.35 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 200,517 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 54,187 shares. Moreover, Jackson Square Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Prudential owns 1.12 million shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 15,404 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 26,920 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 337,865 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 334 shares. Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 95,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 189,199 shares. 47,429 were accumulated by Group One Trading Lp. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp reported 0.16% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).