As United States Stl New (X) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Innovations Has Cut Holding; Gradient Investments Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Decreased by $1.01 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.69 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 11.25M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 09/03/2018 – Viking Global Reports 5.5% Stake in U.S. Steel; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 151,617 shares to 152,270 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 276,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.