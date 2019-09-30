As United States Stl New (Put) (X) Shares Declined, Ellington Management Group Boosted Position by $4.01 Million; Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Raised Stake by $349,536

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 52,326 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 48,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 934,455 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 1725.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 267,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 283,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 6.63M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 13,853 shares to 123,829 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,157 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 121,009 were reported by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 613,327 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 3.12 million shares. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 61,251 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 5,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Westwood Holding Gp Inc stated it has 4,777 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 1.34% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 159,725 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,996 shares. Ledyard Bankshares holds 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,495 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 669,171 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 19,439 are held by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company. California-based Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.7% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc by 37,800 shares to 67,800 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 360,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,985 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK).