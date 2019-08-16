As United States Steel (X) Share Price Declined, Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.60 Million; Renaissance Group Has Lifted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio S (CTSH) as Stock Price Declined

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio S (CTSH) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 48,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 353,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, up from 305,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 3.46 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 84,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 869,223 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, down from 953,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 13.20M shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 29/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $44; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,489 shares to 105,520 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,762 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

