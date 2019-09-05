As United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Stock Rose, Holder Polar Securities Has Lifted Stake; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding Held by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 44,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 297 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 3.08M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc holds 49,843 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Company holds 24,920 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 792 shares. Minerva Ltd Llc owns 148,539 shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 182 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 93,248 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 11,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 1,900 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 7,999 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 224,345 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 2,212 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 0.32% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 62,320 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Denali Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 200,000 shares to 399,900 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 854,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,765 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).