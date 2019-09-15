As United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Polar Securities Upped Its Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.68 Million; Stock Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 167,498 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44M, down from 202,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 16,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,052 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, up from 49,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 4,644 shares traded or 86.06% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares to 356,829 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,280 shares, and has risen its stake in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 1.51 million shares or 0.68% more from 1.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 119,800 shares to 602,200 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 241,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,269 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.