As United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake by $420,318; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (Call) (MMC) Valuation Rose, Jane Street Group Raised by $638,724 Its Position

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (Call) (MMC) by 219.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 6,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 3,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 193,833 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 256,682 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Put) (NYSE:PH) by 11,500 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 12,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,932 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

