As United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Position by $928,800; Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Position Maintained by Portolan Capital Management Llc

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 52,625 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 339,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 364,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 366,975 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 4.86 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.21% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And LP holds 7,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc stated it has 9,160 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 281,445 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 331,158 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Manhattan stated it has 4,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,000 were reported by Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Vanguard stated it has 8.38M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Management invested in 0.02% or 22,303 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A invested in 125 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 528,799 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 25,575 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.09% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 8,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 11,426 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 125,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 2.25M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 120,226 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 166,616 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 342,845 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 5,045 shares. 2,588 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0% or 20,138 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 93,954 shares to 401,106 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 89,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,966 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).