As United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined, Holder Selz Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $9.86 Million; Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted Tech Data (TECD) Position

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 292.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 11,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 14,819 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 3,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2,809 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45M, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 37,270 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 163,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.08 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 32,008 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 11,350 shares. 318 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 9,147 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 138,611 shares. Allstate reported 11,921 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 4,200 shares. Strs Ohio owns 70,052 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 23,017 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 461,821 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 11,694 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 187,613 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Next Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 23,669 are held by Sg Americas. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of United Rentals Jumped on Thursday – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Data Corporation (TECD) CEO Rich Hume on Q2 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Earns 2019 Global Distributor of the Year Award from HPE – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: TECH DATA CORP, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 16,737 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 36,334 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Manufacturers Life The invested in 80,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Matarin Capital Management Lc reported 44,772 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 502,656 shares. 48,826 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,229 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 4.51M are held by Blackrock. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 86,774 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 213,010 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).